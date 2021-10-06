AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,400 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 85.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China by 521.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

YUMC traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. 26,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.41. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

