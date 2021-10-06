AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 110,598 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 960.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,598 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 14,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

