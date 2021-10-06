AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

FLO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 11,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,431. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

