AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,915 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,560,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 154,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

