AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 41,285 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

