AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,748 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after acquiring an additional 266,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.83. 17,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.92 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.91 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

