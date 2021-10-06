Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $31.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,752.11. 49,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,784.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,499.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

