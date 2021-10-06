Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $25.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,746.36. 63,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,368. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,784.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,499.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

