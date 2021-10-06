Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $141.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALNY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $198.35 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,855 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

