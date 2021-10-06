Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of AESE opened at $1.77 on Monday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

