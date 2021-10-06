AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,263. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

