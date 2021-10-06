Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Lifted by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,769. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.51. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.