Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alibaba continues to face growing competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies’ despite of its strong e-commerce platform. Further, intensifying competition in the cloud market does not bode well for its initiatives toward global expansion. Furthermore, the company’s increasing regulatory concerns in China are headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the company’s New Retail strategy which is gaining momentum in the market is acting as a tailwind. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Furthermore, well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. However, Alibaba’s increasing investments might hurt its profitability. Also, rising expenses associated with new initiatives remain overhangs.”

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.41.

BABA traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $143.69. 320,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,869,244. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 302,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 136,740 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

