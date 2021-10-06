Alchemy Pay Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $203.38 million and approximately $32.39 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00229047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00124349 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00143089 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002831 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

