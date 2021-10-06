Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALRM. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.75.

ALRM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $76.98. 2,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,603,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

