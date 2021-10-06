Alaethes Wealth LLC Sells 738 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $5,671,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

