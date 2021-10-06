Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 103,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. 191,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.