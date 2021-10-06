Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $58,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
CAT traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 270,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
