Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $58,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 270,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,173. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day moving average of $219.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

