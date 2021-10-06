Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,437 iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 177,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,568. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

