Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.24. 170,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,716. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.99.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

