Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.69 ($153.76).

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €1.42 ($1.67) during trading on Friday, hitting €115.08 ($135.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €114.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €107.81.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

