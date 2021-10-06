Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 4,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,727,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

