Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Stake Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Air Lease by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after acquiring an additional 782,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Air Lease by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. 4,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.86. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

