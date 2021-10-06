AGF Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.14.

SRE traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,298. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

