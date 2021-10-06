AGF Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 11,074 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 651,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $15.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

