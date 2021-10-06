AGF Investments LLC Purchases 262 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $61.87. 133,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,292. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

