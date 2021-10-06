AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 67,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

