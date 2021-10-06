AGF Investments LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. 18,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.14.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.