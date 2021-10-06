AGF Investments LLC Makes New $400,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. 21,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,580. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $78.88 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

