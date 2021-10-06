AGF Investments LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,892,000 after buying an additional 436,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 771,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 86,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 12,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,691. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

