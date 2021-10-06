AGF Investments LLC Has $110,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.38. 148,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,345. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.