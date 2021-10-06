Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Holdings Decreased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,323 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.22% of Affimed worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Affimed by 23.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Affimed by 79.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Affimed by 26.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 33.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of AFMD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,709. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.67.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

