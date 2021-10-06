Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.88, but opened at $16.66. Aemetis shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 9,483 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $558.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,334,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

