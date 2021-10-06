Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,838 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

AG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

