Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $78.55. 1,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

