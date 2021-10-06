Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 3,310 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

CEF stock remained flat at $$17.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 12,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,349. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.