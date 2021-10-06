Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,862 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after acquiring an additional 54,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 478,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,841. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

