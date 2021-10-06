Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,150,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,677,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,222. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

