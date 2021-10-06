Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 308.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,869 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 44.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ BOMN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,995. The company has a current ratio of 14.65, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 228.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter.

Boston Omaha Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.