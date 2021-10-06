Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,222 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.65. 6,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,628. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.