Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 85,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth about $7,173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.