Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

