Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $93,000 Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $235.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

