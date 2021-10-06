Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $88,000 Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 8.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,610 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

