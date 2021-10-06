Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,660 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

