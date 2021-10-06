Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,401,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 656,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 223,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 353,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock.

NYSE ENIC opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $954.89 million during the quarter.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

