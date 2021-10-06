Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 3,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabaletta Bio were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

CABA opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

