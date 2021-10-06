Adrian Sainsbury Buys 10 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($201.86).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 9 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,582 ($20.67) per share, with a total value of £142.38 ($186.02).

On Thursday, August 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25) per share, with a total value of £155 ($202.51).

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock had a trading volume of 143,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,554.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,567.99. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

