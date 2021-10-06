Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,797 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.31. 2,031,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $635.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.32. The firm has a market cap of $271.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.