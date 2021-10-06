ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.89

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €9.89 ($11.64) and last traded at €10.18 ($11.98), with a volume of 15931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €10.66 ($12.54).

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.06.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

